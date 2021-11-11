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Anthony Fauci: A Maniacal Sadist Who's Achieved Levels of Evil Beyond Comprehension | David Icke: The Dot Connector
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60 views • November 11, 2021
David Icke discusses Anthony Fauci's horrifying past and sinister track record.
The full episode of The Dot Connector is streaming now on Ickonic.com
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
The full episode of The Dot Connector is streaming now on Ickonic.com
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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