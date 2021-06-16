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Parents claim their son was killed by Covid Vaccine 12 hours after shot.
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422 views • June 16, 2021
Pam and Jeff Goodman are interviewed by Matthew Grace (Citizens for a Free America.) They explain how their son 32 year old son, Benjamin, who was in good health, decided to be injected with the J&J treatment so he could travel to visit prospective college campuses. He worked in New York City in the entertainment industry and was planning to be married soon. But tragically, he returned home after his shot, became very sick, and died only 12 hours later. His parents are calling out for people to speak out and share their experiences of injury and death so that others may be spared needless suffering.
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