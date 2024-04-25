And We Know 4.24.2024 First arrest speculation, Enemy losing other court cases, Key to White House EO signed again

LT of And We Know
Apr 24, 2024
here never seems to be a day without some type of exciting thing that unravels for all to see. We are understanding the play more each day, but we understand the enemy is still on the loose and those who are asleep will still need to be sent to the precipice before they wake up to the evil that has been ruling over the US for decades. We will look into the gossip of the first arrest and we have a treat for you with a company that has real meat products without all the junk inside.. the story and product is amazing.
Parker Pastures: https://parkerpastures.com/?ref=AWK Colorado’s Finest Grass-Fed and Grass-Finished Meats Delivered
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
CNN is now comically bringing up actors from Pedowood like Michael Douglas to explain to the sheep https://t.me/PepeMatter/19343
This is their playbook. Everything that happens in Nebraska is brought forth in this country and the world on an even grander stage, at times. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19358
The Franklin Scandal Deep Dive
https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/the-franklin-scandal-deep-dive
FBI Codename For Trump Classified Documents Investigation Revealed https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9123
He is actually trying to blame Tucker Carlson for conservatives not wanting to support the never-ending money laundering campaign in Ukraine. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/59331
President Trump’s plan to reclaim our colleges and universities from radical Marxists and ensure America’s students receive the education they deserve. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/7248
🔥The People's President. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64844
History According to Joe Biden https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/114940
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com
Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae
Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rbolr-4.24.24-first-arrest-speculation-enemy-losing-other-court-cases-key-to-whit.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.