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FRIEND OR FOE
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56 views • February 23, 2020
Is Mary D. Nichols Friend or Foe? Now is the time for citizens to find out if their elected officials and other public servants are truly acting in the public interest or the interests of those financing the lobbyists. Mary D. Nichols [[email protected]] is the chairlady of the EPA's California Air Resources Board [CARB] (800) 242-4450, an agency which SHOULD BE at the epicenter of dismantling the toxification of California’s air column due to the criminal deployment of geoengineering toxins within its borders thereby enhancing the depopulation strategies of the land below. IS she friend or foe? Mary and the entire CARB Board were given detailed notification of these crimes against humanity taking place in California but to date have done Nothing and remained absolutely silent which makes them all complicit. See https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/847123952106755/ View the Facebook version of "Friend or Foe" (17 minutes) at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/981705298648619/ #georesistance ________________________________________
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