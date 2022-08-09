Prepare for Civil War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Let me state up front that I am not CALLING for civil war in this article or on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. I simply think it is unavoidable at this stage in American history so regardless of where any individual stands on the topic, they need to be prepared for what's to come.