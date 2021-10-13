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As a Child Dies from the COVID Vax the best thing to do is blame a fake virus – then everything will be OK
Spirit2all
Spirit2all
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184 views • October 13, 2021
𝗩𝗮𝘅𝘅𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 – Another kid dead from coincidence. -
Someone really needs to come up with an anti-coincidence jab. -
Weverton Silva: 𝟭𝟯-𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗕𝗼𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝘀 6 Weeks After Receiving The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.
The 13-year-old was inside a pharmacy on Friday night, October 8th, when he suddenly collapsed. A video shows doctors and bystanders trying to resuscitate him for several minutes, but he didn’t respond. His body is sent to Ariquemes for investigation. Officials will now try to determine what the casual relationship is between his sudden death and his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 44 days earlier.
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vaccinevaxcoincidencejabcovid
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