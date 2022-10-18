Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 18OCT22 - Jill Biden Booed at Philadelphia Football Game - "Let's Go Brandon!"
Jill Biden was booed at a football match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys while she was on the field to take part in a rendition of ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ before kickoff.

