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207) DEADLY SHOTS - Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine'
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925 views • July 29, 2021
Credits to StewPeters Show (July, 28, 2021):
DEADLY SHOTS_Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine'
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/
Full program: https://rumble.com/vkggw1-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-vaccine-is-poison-jan-6-commission-hoax-gun.html
Stew welcomes Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms the ingredients in the inoculation ARE POSION, and discusses who's involved, how it was premeditated and how the plan will
www.StewPeters.tv | www.StewPeters.shop
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
DEADLY SHOTS_Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine'
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/
Full program: https://rumble.com/vkggw1-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-vaccine-is-poison-jan-6-commission-hoax-gun.html
Stew welcomes Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms the ingredients in the inoculation ARE POSION, and discusses who's involved, how it was premeditated and how the plan will
www.StewPeters.tv | www.StewPeters.shop
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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