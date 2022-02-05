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Either with the jabs or with the swabs
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256 views • February 05, 2022
They try to get us either with their deadly jabs or with their carcinogenic swabs. Mike Adams draws again our attention on the ongoing unprecedented holocaust perpetrated with the poisonous shots (in English with subtitles in French). Then Dr Bergholz confirms that Ethylene oxide is carcinogenic not only in our food but also when inserted deep into our nose (in German with subtitles in English)
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