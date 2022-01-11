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Cover Material Tips for Compost Toilet Users
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34 views • January 11, 2022
Two concerns that compost toilet users may have regarding their cover material are what to do in freezing weather, and whether to use dry sawdust or not. Both of these issues are addressed in this video by Joe Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook.
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