AVARA Model - 5 Steps to Feeling Better Emotionally

Lots stress, frustration or doubt lately? Discover a 5-step process to break you free of limiting MindStories, so that you can feel better emotionally.A MindStory is what you tell yourself about life at the subconscious level. These are stories from the past, present and future. Some of these MindStories are empowering and supportive of your life, while others are disempowering.Our brain structures the rules by which we live our lives -- in STORY FORM. To change them you need to re-write a new story from the ashes of the old one.---------------------------------TOPICS COVERED---------------------------------05:10 – Why you need to break down a limiting MindStory in order to re-write a new one07:15 – An example of how to use the model to break free of procrastination15:48 – Why you need specific, small ACTION steps to create a better MindStory---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)Helio TropezAward-Winning Fantasy Novel on AmazonBestseller in Time Travel Fiction---------------------------------STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINESubscribe to the Golden Age Timeline PodcastJoin The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZjJoin The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannelJoin our Locals Community:---------------------------------