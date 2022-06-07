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AVARA Model - 5 Steps to Feeling Better Emotionally
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41 views • June 07, 2022
Lots stress, frustration or doubt lately? Discover a 5-step process to break you free of limiting MindStories, so that you can feel better emotionally.
A MindStory is what you tell yourself about life at the subconscious level. These are stories from the past, present and future. Some of these MindStories are empowering and supportive of your life, while others are disempowering.
Our brain structures the rules by which we live our lives -- in STORY FORM. To change them you need to re-write a new story from the ashes of the old one.
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TOPICS COVERED
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05:10 – Why you need to break down a limiting MindStory in order to re-write a new one
07:15 – An example of how to use the model to break free of procrastination
15:48 – Why you need specific, small ACTION steps to create a better MindStory
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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
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STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
---------------------------------
A MindStory is what you tell yourself about life at the subconscious level. These are stories from the past, present and future. Some of these MindStories are empowering and supportive of your life, while others are disempowering.
Our brain structures the rules by which we live our lives -- in STORY FORM. To change them you need to re-write a new story from the ashes of the old one.
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
05:10 – Why you need to break down a limiting MindStory in order to re-write a new one
07:15 – An example of how to use the model to break free of procrastination
15:48 – Why you need specific, small ACTION steps to create a better MindStory
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
---------------------------------
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