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AVARA Model - 5 Steps to Feeling Better Emotionally
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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41 views • June 07, 2022
Lots stress, frustration or doubt lately? Discover a 5-step process to break you free of limiting MindStories, so that you can feel better emotionally.
A MindStory is what you tell yourself about life at the subconscious level. These are stories from the past, present and future. Some of these MindStories are empowering and supportive of your life, while others are disempowering.
Our brain structures the rules by which we live our lives -- in STORY FORM. To change them you need to re-write a new story from the ashes of the old one.
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TOPICS COVERED
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05:10 – Why you need to break down a limiting MindStory in order to re-write a new one
07:15 – An example of how to use the model to break free of procrastination
15:48 – Why you need specific, small ACTION steps to create a better MindStory

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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/

Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/


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Keywords
fearpodcastanxietyoverwhelmworryfrustrationsuccess tipsfreedom from mind controlhow to feel betterself-coaching tools
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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