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DONALD J. TRUMP: THE ROLE OF A LIFETIME - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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105 views • August 26, 2020
Nearly all the "POLITICIANS" on earth are playing their part in this SCRIPTED REALITY that you call life. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP was chosen and had his role scripted decades ago. These so called LEADERS ARE NOT ELECTED BUT RATHER SELECTED. The blue and red lodge Masons as well as all of the governments and religions on earth are put in place to keep the people conquered, divided, and fighting each other. This country you call America is not a Democracy and not a Republic. It's a corporation and you are it's product. The WHOLE WORLD'S A STAGE and many are falling for the fiction they pump out 24/7/365. All roads lead to Rome and the Jesuit, Fake Jew, Jew, Zionist, Freemason, Cabal, Illuminati, Knights Templar, Pharaoh Babylonian, Luciferian, Satanist, and Illuminati Controllers. It's the children of light Lucifer vs. the children of darkness Satan but both are of the same body. Mike is very Conscious to the Cabal and Governments, but very Unconscious to Religions and Religious Texts so use DISCERNMENT knowing this. You can still get much from this documentary as long as you know he has not researched Religions in the same depth as he did those that created those religions. Religions are the STAND DOWN CODE that the Elites and Cabal are counting on. Enjoy!
Slay the dragon save the princess is what they are doing now to roll out their one world government. They want to move their Zionists Luciferian/Satanic headquarters to Jerusalem to crown their sun king where he will have a very short time. Wake Up please!
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Mike Seymour on Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Slay the dragon save the princess is what they are doing now to roll out their one world government. They want to move their Zionists Luciferian/Satanic headquarters to Jerusalem to crown their sun king where he will have a very short time. Wake Up please!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Mike Seymour on Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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