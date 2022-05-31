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5 Prophetic Words DJT Will Return
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109 views • May 31, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 05-30-2022
Today we take a look at 5 different people that were given dreams and visions by the Lord that says: DJT will be back. These people don't know one another, yet they all carry the exact same message.
00:00 Retaking of America from the Deep State
06:15 Thank you for Helping Prophecy Club
07:43 DJT Will be Back
10:28 Terry Bennett
11:42 Arrests Ensue DJT Inaugurated
16:17 An Internal Revolution
18:39 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
22:14 The Expectancies of War
26:46 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ct998YPT3dQ
Today we take a look at 5 different people that were given dreams and visions by the Lord that says: DJT will be back. These people don't know one another, yet they all carry the exact same message.
00:00 Retaking of America from the Deep State
06:15 Thank you for Helping Prophecy Club
07:43 DJT Will be Back
10:28 Terry Bennett
11:42 Arrests Ensue DJT Inaugurated
16:17 An Internal Revolution
18:39 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
22:14 The Expectancies of War
26:46 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ct998YPT3dQ
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