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Judicial Watch President @TomFitton joins Vince Coglianese on "The Vince Coglianese Show" on WMAL in Washington D.C. to discuss Judicial Watch receiving 1651 pages of records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealing an FBI “inquiry” into the NIH’s controversial bat coronavirus grant tied to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The records also show National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) officials were concerned about “gain-of-function” research in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016. The Fauci agency was also concerned about EcoHealth Alliance’s lack of compliance with reporting rules and use of gain-of-function research in the NIH-funded research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China. LISTEN NOW!
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/nih-fbi-inquiry-of-wuhan-grant/
Source
https://rumble.com/v1cejfl-exposed-fbi-investigation-of-fauci-bat-coronavirus-grant.html