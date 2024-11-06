BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Does Grace Connect Rehab to King David? | Amazing Grace
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
36 views • 6 months ago

Join us for a heartfelt devotion where we dive into the powerful message of 'Grace is Flowing' by Ronald Milton. Learn how God’s love and grace are always available, just like they were for Rehab the harlot and the woman from Samaria. Discover how Rehab’s faith not only saved her but also her entire family, showing us the importance of caring for our loved ones. Through stories from the Bible, this devotion reminds us that no matter what we've done, God's grace is available for all. Share God's word and be blessed by his endless love and forgiveness.

00:00 Introduction and Devotion Overview
00:10 Grace is Flowing: A Song of Mercy
01:13 God's Love and the Story of Rehab
02:06 Lessons from Rehab and Other Biblical Figures
03:05 The Woman of Sychar: A Story of Redemption
06:56 Rehab's Faith and Its Impact
09:17 God's Invitation and Promise of Forgiveness
10:58 Closing Prayer and Final Thoughts

Keywords
holy spiritforgivenesssalvationprayerrepentanceencouragementevangelismchristian testimonyamazing gracejesus lovebiblical teachingsnew life in christsharing the gospelbiblical storiesinspirational talkgod gracedevotional messagetransformative powerfaith and changerahab faith
