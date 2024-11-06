How Does Grace Connect Rehab to King David? | Amazing Grace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for a heartfelt devotion where we dive into the powerful message of 'Grace is Flowing' by Ronald Milton. Learn how God’s love and grace are always available, just like they were for Rehab the harlot and the woman from Samaria. Discover how Rehab’s faith not only saved her but also her entire family, showing us the importance of caring for our loved ones. Through stories from the Bible, this devotion reminds us that no matter what we've done, God's grace is available for all. Share God's word and be blessed by his endless love and forgiveness.
00:00 Introduction and Devotion Overview
00:10 Grace is Flowing: A Song of Mercy
01:13 God's Love and the Story of Rehab
02:06 Lessons from Rehab and Other Biblical Figures
03:05 The Woman of Sychar: A Story of Redemption
06:56 Rehab's Faith and Its Impact
09:17 God's Invitation and Promise of Forgiveness
10:58 Closing Prayer and Final Thoughts