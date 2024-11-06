How Does Grace Connect Rehab to King David? | Amazing Grace

Join us for a heartfelt devotion where we dive into the powerful message of 'Grace is Flowing' by Ronald Milton. Learn how God’s love and grace are always available, just like they were for Rehab the harlot and the woman from Samaria. Discover how Rehab’s faith not only saved her but also her entire family, showing us the importance of caring for our loved ones. Through stories from the Bible, this devotion reminds us that no matter what we've done, God's grace is available for all. Share God's word and be blessed by his endless love and forgiveness.



00:00 Introduction and Devotion Overview

00:10 Grace is Flowing: A Song of Mercy

01:13 God's Love and the Story of Rehab

02:06 Lessons from Rehab and Other Biblical Figures

03:05 The Woman of Sychar: A Story of Redemption

06:56 Rehab's Faith and Its Impact

09:17 God's Invitation and Promise of Forgiveness

10:58 Closing Prayer and Final Thoughts

