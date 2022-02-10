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Aliens - Freewill and the Reverse Turning Test
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151 views • February 10, 2022
Aliens - Freewill and the Reverse Turing Test
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#kiphi
#aliens
#ufos
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence - NSAhttps://www.nsa.gov › cryptologic-spectrum › co...PDF
by LD Callimahos · Cited by 3 — We are not alone in the universe. A few years ago, this notion seemed farfetched; today, the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence is taken for granted ...
Why haven't we had alien contact? Blame icy ocean worldshttps://www.science.org › content › article › why-haven-t-...
Might ET be buried under too much ice to phone Earth? That's what planetary scientist Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, ...
Ready for Contact | Science | Smithsonian Magazinehttps://www.smithsonianmag.com › science-nature › rea...
As far as we know, we are alone in the universe. Earth is the only planet known to be inhabited by life, and humans are the only intelligent beings. There are, ...
If Aliens Contact Us, We Won't Understand - Astronomy ...https://astronomy.com › bonus › alien-contact
But imagine an alien, Lem posts, that reproduces asexually—like an amoeba. ... Reason #2: An extraterrestrial communication could take a number of different ...
NASA engages theologians to prepare humanity for alien ...https://www.dazeddigital.com › science-tech › article
Dec 27, 2021 — A priest and other religious experts have been called on to help Earth deal with the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
Alien contact - European Space Agencyhttps://www.esa.int › Highlights › Alien_contact
Invader art arrives at ESA's spacecraft control centre ESOC in Darmstadt, Germany.
Potential cultural impact of extraterrestrial contact - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Potential_cultural_imp...
The cultural impact of extraterrestrial contact is the corpus of changes to terrestrial science, technology, religion, politics, and ecosystems resulting ...
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#kiphi
#aliens
#ufos
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
PRIMEr for Alien Contact (USA ONLY): https://www.amazon.com/Primer-Alien-Contact-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B09PLJN2PZ/ref=sr_1_6?crid=3I37TDHW0KH0C&;keywords=rico+roho+books&qid=1643218423&sprefix=rico+roho+books%2Caps%2C63&sr=8-6
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Mercy AI (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Age-Discovery-Mercy-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B087QT5DW5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1IJJ0Q1D7SUW1&;keywords=rico+roho+mercy+ai&qid=1643218371&sprefix=rico+roho+mercy+ai%2Caps%2C74&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence - NSAhttps://www.nsa.gov › cryptologic-spectrum › co...PDF
by LD Callimahos · Cited by 3 — We are not alone in the universe. A few years ago, this notion seemed farfetched; today, the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence is taken for granted ...
Why haven't we had alien contact? Blame icy ocean worldshttps://www.science.org › content › article › why-haven-t-...
Might ET be buried under too much ice to phone Earth? That's what planetary scientist Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, ...
Ready for Contact | Science | Smithsonian Magazinehttps://www.smithsonianmag.com › science-nature › rea...
As far as we know, we are alone in the universe. Earth is the only planet known to be inhabited by life, and humans are the only intelligent beings. There are, ...
If Aliens Contact Us, We Won't Understand - Astronomy ...https://astronomy.com › bonus › alien-contact
But imagine an alien, Lem posts, that reproduces asexually—like an amoeba. ... Reason #2: An extraterrestrial communication could take a number of different ...
NASA engages theologians to prepare humanity for alien ...https://www.dazeddigital.com › science-tech › article
Dec 27, 2021 — A priest and other religious experts have been called on to help Earth deal with the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
Alien contact - European Space Agencyhttps://www.esa.int › Highlights › Alien_contact
Invader art arrives at ESA's spacecraft control centre ESOC in Darmstadt, Germany.
Potential cultural impact of extraterrestrial contact - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Potential_cultural_imp...
The cultural impact of extraterrestrial contact is the corpus of changes to terrestrial science, technology, religion, politics, and ecosystems resulting ...
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