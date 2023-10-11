Is THIS why Hamas choose WAR with Israel NOW?

Glenn Beck





Oct 10, 2023





How did Israeli intelligence miss an attack of this scale that Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah had allegedly been planning for the past year? What is coming next as Israel moves to possibly eliminate Hamas once and for all? And why did Israel's enemies choose NOW to attack? Glenn speaks with "The Terminal List" author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, who believes the timing is no coincidence, especially since the U.S. was pushing to influence Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. Plus, he and Glenn discuss how the United States should respond to the war.





