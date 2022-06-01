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EntertheStars: 'Stranger Things' & 'Night Sky' 2022: More Tree Portals & Cure-Disease Symbolism [31.05.2022]
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94 views • June 01, 2022
More confirmation that trees are or "were" portals in the new season of "Stranger Things" and the new series "Night Sky"
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016- ) IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4574334/
Night Sky (TV Series 2022– ) IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13361448/
5,181 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IiZ8q6yv5EE
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016- ) IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4574334/
Night Sky (TV Series 2022– ) IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13361448/
5,181 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IiZ8q6yv5EE
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
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