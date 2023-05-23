Sebastian Gorka: Obama Supporter is Funding DeSantis... this is creepy & weird.

Sebastian Gorka: FOLLOW THE MONEY.
Why is Ken Griffin, a passionate financial Obama supporter and globalist never Trumper, giving large amounts of money to Desantis' campaign? Ken Griffin hates America.
Sebastian Gorka made a very interesting point about following the money. Ken Griffin, a passionate financial Obama supporter and globalist never Trumper, is giving large amounts of money to Desantis' campaign.
On the one hand he could be swindling them out of their money and giving these globalists false hope and on the other.. you have to always consider who and why someone is financially backing a candidate.
Trump can never be bought.
That's what makes him so dangerous to [them].
Source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1661125966263984128
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.