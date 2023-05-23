Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sebastian Gorka: Obama Supporter is Funding DeSantis... this is creepy & weird.
90 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

Sebastian Gorka: FOLLOW THE MONEY.

Why is Ken Griffin, a passionate financial Obama supporter and globalist never Trumper, giving large amounts of money to Desantis' campaign? Ken Griffin hates America.

Sebastian Gorka made a very interesting point about following the money. Ken Griffin, a passionate financial Obama supporter and globalist never Trumper, is giving large amounts of money to Desantis' campaign.


On the one hand he could be swindling them out of their money and giving these globalists false hope and on the other.. you have to always consider who and why someone is financially backing a candidate.


Trump can never be bought.

That's what makes him so dangerous to [them].


Source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1661125966263984128

Keywords
ron desantissebastian gorkaget redpilledobama bundler

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket