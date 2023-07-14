Create New Account
Never attack the authority God has chosen!
PRB Ministry
Published Friday

1Thess lesson #109. Understanding the chain of command is imperative for all people but more so for the serious Christian. Moses had his authority challenged more than once and even by his own family! God chooses HIS men for leadership be careful how you treat them,.

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

