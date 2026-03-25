🤡 'Liberty does have some rules' - Brigitte Macron calls for limits on free speech

💬 "We have to be free but adapt to certain codes," Brigitte Macron claimed, desperate to cover up his male past.

Rumors about Brigitte's past have swirled for years. Candace Owens investigated. The Macrons sued. Trump even called Owens to make it stop — because apparently, asking questions about the first lady's gender was "disrupting Ukraine peace talks." And on top of everything else, a French tax website listed him as "Jean-Michel" in 2024.

💀 "Liberty does have some rules." Especially when those rules keep your birth certificate out of the headlines.





@geopolitics_prime