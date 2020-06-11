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Best & Taylor Intel (11/6/2020): The Two-Headed Snake Scam — ‘They Want to Incite the People, Where Guns Come Out of the Closet’
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56 views • November 07, 2020
Trump, Biden, Revolution, Illuminati Plans, Babylon Down, Fraud On All Sides
The New World Order marches on with its TWO HEADED SNAKE operation, and it has never mattered if you voted Republican or Democrat as your votes don’t matter to the ELITE who run all of this from behind the scenes. It has long been said by many leaders that some dark “power” behind the scenes is running everything by the power of their money. Deuteronomy 28 and Revelation 18 tells us the same thing, but because of apostasy and unbelief in the Bible, the American people are now headed for total slavery with lockdowns, Covid tracking, health tyranny and the Mark of the Beast system. The voting scam is a DIVERSION as the Global Deep State moves rapidly into the next phase under the guise of a second or third wave. A revolution is what the Illuminati have wanted in order to bring in full martial law, FEMA CAMPS and it may be that the voting fraud issue will be the instrument used as calls are now coming out to FIGHT even if it goes HOT, and then it is over. God is bringing judgment to America along with a massive DELUSION and Babylon goes down into the dust of history. There is only one way out and the age of Grace is about over and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
The New World Order marches on with its TWO HEADED SNAKE operation, and it has never mattered if you voted Republican or Democrat as your votes don’t matter to the ELITE who run all of this from behind the scenes. It has long been said by many leaders that some dark “power” behind the scenes is running everything by the power of their money. Deuteronomy 28 and Revelation 18 tells us the same thing, but because of apostasy and unbelief in the Bible, the American people are now headed for total slavery with lockdowns, Covid tracking, health tyranny and the Mark of the Beast system. The voting scam is a DIVERSION as the Global Deep State moves rapidly into the next phase under the guise of a second or third wave. A revolution is what the Illuminati have wanted in order to bring in full martial law, FEMA CAMPS and it may be that the voting fraud issue will be the instrument used as calls are now coming out to FIGHT even if it goes HOT, and then it is over. God is bringing judgment to America along with a massive DELUSION and Babylon goes down into the dust of history. There is only one way out and the age of Grace is about over and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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