Colonel Douglas Macgregor: Ukraine is a Failed State, it's Collapsed, People Are Being Pushed at Gunpoint into Russian Fire

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I mirrored today's broadcast and Ukraine War update from Judge Napolitano and one of my favorite Colonel's @DouglasMcgregor where @ 8:51 he lays out this now classic quote: 'Ukraine is now a failed state, it's collapsed, people are being pushed at gunpoint into Russian fire." Colonel Douglas Macgregor has a brilliant mind for war.
Related video:
Ukraine Russia War Update - Col Douglas Macgregor
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4rWfPPR-V8
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