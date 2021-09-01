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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour. "Loss of Afghanistan & R.D. Steele, August 30.
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20 views • September 01, 2021
It seems that our title "Truth vs. NEW$ INC" clearly summarizes what surrounds US - the media and the government admit they are lying to US about nearly everything vital to our survival... Even the FDA and CDC today admit they have created a pandemic and $olution out of $peculation.
Continuing insightful information documented on what is happening in this wild and wicked world.
Thanks for the enthusiastic compliments of these in-depth programs, even rating ours as the best posts on all of Bitchute, even!
I Hope to post a Writ of Quo Warranto / Prohibito against forced, mandatory vaccines to share and serve - on my Facebook.com/DonaldTGrahn page,
Continuing insightful information documented on what is happening in this wild and wicked world.
Thanks for the enthusiastic compliments of these in-depth programs, even rating ours as the best posts on all of Bitchute, even!
I Hope to post a Writ of Quo Warranto / Prohibito against forced, mandatory vaccines to share and serve - on my Facebook.com/DonaldTGrahn page,
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