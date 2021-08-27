BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Androgynous Fake humans AKA demons VS real Transgender human.mp4
qrz-jesus.com
qrz-jesus.com
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • August 27, 2021
I originally thought this was a fake video, I can now prove some of it correct, and how some elected "leaders" and hollyweird are actually these things. AS foretold in the Bible.

I am uploading it so I can link and reference it in a following video I am making.

Daniel 2 - 1599 Geneva Bible - by Tolle Lege Press

42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so shall the kingdom be partly strong, and partly broken.

43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with clay and earth, they shall mingle themselves with [x]the seed of men: but they shall not join one with another, as iron cannot be mixed with clay.

Footnote:

Daniel 2:43 They shall by marriages and affinities think to make themselves strong: yet shall they never be joined in hearts.

=====

You can find me at:

http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com

https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com

Music: Wall Symphony by Dee Yan-Key - from freemusicarchive.org cc

An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:

https://wellaware1.com/

=====
Though I quit watching anything from Hollyweird, including Dr. Who and quit listening to almost all music except for my investigations, a while ago, I ditched Comcast and Facebook too.

I quit Twitter and YouTube when they banned our dually elected President Donald John Trump. As I wrote in the Mandela Effect solved for C3PO's leg, the Creator was killing Google / Android. So, I follow these people since my Exodus from YT and Twitter, and pay for my access to these networks and channels:

People I follow:

UGEtube
https://ugetube.com/@McAllister%20TV

BitChute
McAllister TV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8LyqCWp3SSH4/

EdH2024
(he uploads a lot of Transpocalypse Now)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VTaEUfq4o7BY/
Keywords
aliensdemonsmagatransgender
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Ramon Tomey
Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Douglas Harrington
OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

Chase Codewell
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy