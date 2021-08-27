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Androgynous Fake humans AKA demons VS real Transgender human.mp4
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72 views • August 27, 2021
I originally thought this was a fake video, I can now prove some of it correct, and how some elected "leaders" and hollyweird are actually these things. AS foretold in the Bible.
I am uploading it so I can link and reference it in a following video I am making.
Daniel 2 - 1599 Geneva Bible - by Tolle Lege Press
42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so shall the kingdom be partly strong, and partly broken.
43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with clay and earth, they shall mingle themselves with [x]the seed of men: but they shall not join one with another, as iron cannot be mixed with clay.
Footnote:
Daniel 2:43 They shall by marriages and affinities think to make themselves strong: yet shall they never be joined in hearts.
=====
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
Music: Wall Symphony by Dee Yan-Key - from freemusicarchive.org cc
An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:
https://wellaware1.com/
=====
Though I quit watching anything from Hollyweird, including Dr. Who and quit listening to almost all music except for my investigations, a while ago, I ditched Comcast and Facebook too.
I quit Twitter and YouTube when they banned our dually elected President Donald John Trump. As I wrote in the Mandela Effect solved for C3PO's leg, the Creator was killing Google / Android. So, I follow these people since my Exodus from YT and Twitter, and pay for my access to these networks and channels:
People I follow:
UGEtube
https://ugetube.com/@McAllister%20TV
BitChute
McAllister TV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8LyqCWp3SSH4/
EdH2024
(he uploads a lot of Transpocalypse Now)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VTaEUfq4o7BY/
I am uploading it so I can link and reference it in a following video I am making.
Daniel 2 - 1599 Geneva Bible - by Tolle Lege Press
42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so shall the kingdom be partly strong, and partly broken.
43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with clay and earth, they shall mingle themselves with [x]the seed of men: but they shall not join one with another, as iron cannot be mixed with clay.
Footnote:
Daniel 2:43 They shall by marriages and affinities think to make themselves strong: yet shall they never be joined in hearts.
=====
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
Music: Wall Symphony by Dee Yan-Key - from freemusicarchive.org cc
An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:
https://wellaware1.com/
=====
Though I quit watching anything from Hollyweird, including Dr. Who and quit listening to almost all music except for my investigations, a while ago, I ditched Comcast and Facebook too.
I quit Twitter and YouTube when they banned our dually elected President Donald John Trump. As I wrote in the Mandela Effect solved for C3PO's leg, the Creator was killing Google / Android. So, I follow these people since my Exodus from YT and Twitter, and pay for my access to these networks and channels:
People I follow:
UGEtube
https://ugetube.com/@McAllister%20TV
BitChute
McAllister TV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8LyqCWp3SSH4/
EdH2024
(he uploads a lot of Transpocalypse Now)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VTaEUfq4o7BY/
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