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Black goo files
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389 views • March 23, 2021
Black Goo Files | ODD TV's Complete Database
This whole black goo symbology stems from something called the Grey Goo Theory. The following is from Wikipedia: "Grey goo (also spelled gray goo) is a hypothetical end-of-the-world scenario involving molecular nanotechnology in which out-of-control self-replicating robots consume all matter on Earth while building more of themselves, a scenario that has been called ecophagy ("eating the environment", more literally "eating the habitation"). The original idea assumed machines were designed to have this capability, while popularizations have assumed that machines might somehow gain this capability by accident."
While studying this black goo for the past 2 years, I've come across many other official technological/transhumanistic terms such as:
from http://www.aleph.se/Trans/Words/
This whole black goo symbology stems from something called the Grey Goo Theory. The following is from Wikipedia: "Grey goo (also spelled gray goo) is a hypothetical end-of-the-world scenario involving molecular nanotechnology in which out-of-control self-replicating robots consume all matter on Earth while building more of themselves, a scenario that has been called ecophagy ("eating the environment", more literally "eating the habitation"). The original idea assumed machines were designed to have this capability, while popularizations have assumed that machines might somehow gain this capability by accident."
While studying this black goo for the past 2 years, I've come across many other official technological/transhumanistic terms such as:
from http://www.aleph.se/Trans/Words/
Keywords
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