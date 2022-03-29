'Misinformation' and the War on Free Speech - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

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"Instagram and Facebook acknowledges that it uses the term 'vaccine misinformation' as a euphemism for any statement or assertion that departs from government proclamations, whether they're factually true or not."
"[The Founding Fathers] put freedom of speech in the first amendment because all the other rights are depended on that right, and if a government can silence criticism, it has a license to commit any atrocity."
Full Interview: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/megyn-kelly-rfk-jr-fauci-vaccines-big-pharma-kennedy-family/
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