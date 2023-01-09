Level 1 : Understanding Purpose

Every human being has a purpose in God's plan - a critical concept for every believer. Drawing from passages in Scripture such as Ephesians 2:10, Psalm 139, and others, this course points students to the five important questions in life.

Assignments: Two Assignments are to be done: an inventory of the student's own life for personal use, and an essay to express his/her understanding of purpose.

Course Reference: L1F-02