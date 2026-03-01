© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A red flag was raised above the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque in Iran.
Iranian media call it a symbol of revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief of Iran.
The red flag is used in Shia tradition as a sign of spilled blood and a call for retribution. It has previously been raised above the mosque against the backdrop of high-profile events and military escalations.