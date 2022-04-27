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Sudden Surge in Liver Inflammation Around the World - Vaccines to Blame?
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363 views • April 27, 2022
On April 15 the WHO announced an outbreak of hepatitis of unknown origin in the UK. Since that time, they've specified that it seems to be centered on young children. And it's not limited to the UK.
As of April 21, there have been at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis reported from 11 countries (Cases have been reported in the UK (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the United States of America (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (
As of April 21, there have been at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis reported from 11 countries (Cases have been reported in the UK (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the United States of America (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (
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