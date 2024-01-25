⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 January 2024)

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces and artillery repelled four attacks of AFU 30th, 32nd, 57th mechanised brigades' assault groups close to Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

Up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 117th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Up to 270 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight armoured fighting vehicles, and 20 motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces improved their position along the front line.

Three attacks of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade's assault groups were repelled near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Artillery strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of AFU 22nd, 92nd mechanised brigades close to Krasnoye and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 310 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M270 MLRS, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, as well as two ammunition depots were hit.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower of AFU 31st mechanised, 79th air assault brigades close to Staromayorskoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to 130 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Giatsint-B howitzer, as well as one electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 33rd, 65th mechanised, 128th mountain assault, and 112th territorial defence brigades close to Rabotino, Yurkovka, and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, and four pick-up trucks.



In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer were neutralised. ▫️In Kherson direction, units of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade were hit near Tyaginka (Kherson region).



The enemy lost up to 45 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 self-propelled artillery system, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 109 areas during the day. Air defence forces shot down four HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one Tochka-U tactical missile during the day.

In addition, 91 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tokarevka, Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Sagi (Kherson region), Verbovoye, Ulyanovka, and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,231 unmanned aerial vehicles, 452 air defence missile systems, 14,794 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,209 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,861 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 17,878 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.