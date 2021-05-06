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Tactical Training, Mindset, Awareness. Warriors Edge Training Course with Joseph Teti
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113 views • May 06, 2021
Are you READY TO TRAIN with Joe?
Visit https://www.spartanamericana.com/ to learn more.
Warriors Edge Training Course is a 3 day/2 night training course like no other! Lodging and meals provided! WETC will be the best investment you make for you and your family. WETC is for EVERYONE, not just men. Husband and wife teams are encouraged.
Joseph Teti is the Co-Star of Discovery's Dual Survival. He is a veteran of both military and government special operations. Joseph is a published author of Lone Operator How to Survive and Thrive in a Modern Age.
Get Joe's book here: https://amzn.to/3nPPyvC
#joeteti #wetc #spartanamericana #warriorsedgetrainingcourse #josephteti #yourintelreport #tier1performancecoaching #t1performancenutrition #defyaverage #trainlikeawarrior #surviveandthrive #t1forlife
Visit https://www.spartanamericana.com/ to learn more.
Warriors Edge Training Course is a 3 day/2 night training course like no other! Lodging and meals provided! WETC will be the best investment you make for you and your family. WETC is for EVERYONE, not just men. Husband and wife teams are encouraged.
Joseph Teti is the Co-Star of Discovery's Dual Survival. He is a veteran of both military and government special operations. Joseph is a published author of Lone Operator How to Survive and Thrive in a Modern Age.
Get Joe's book here: https://amzn.to/3nPPyvC
#joeteti #wetc #spartanamericana #warriorsedgetrainingcourse #josephteti #yourintelreport #tier1performancecoaching #t1performancenutrition #defyaverage #trainlikeawarrior #surviveandthrive #t1forlife
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