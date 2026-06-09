NY: the Uzbekistan national football team was subjected to lengthy & thorough checks upon arrival for the World Cup

In New York, the Uzbekistan national football team was subjected to lengthy and thorough checks upon arrival for the World Cup.



All belongings and documents were removed, and metal detectors were used.

Earlier, the Senegal and Iraq squads faced similarly intensive screening, prompting accusations of discrimination against the Americans online.



As a reminder, Iran's national team will also be attending the World Cup - however, they have been banned from staying overnight in the US. After each match, they will be required to return to their base in Mexico. More than a dozen delegation members and team officials were also denied entry to the United States.

More:

A Somali referee, who was set to become the first person from his country to officiate at a World Cup, has been denied access to the US and will not work at the tournament.



Fifa confirmed that Omar Artan



“will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026”



in a statement issued to media on Monday. The governing body passed responsibility for the situation to the US government, saying that they were “informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present”.



Let's hope it's not Trump's beef with Ilhan Omar of the Democrat party that has led to this. Whatever it is, the US shouldn't have hosted this world cup to start with.

