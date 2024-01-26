Reenergize your body, cells & energy centers with star tetrahedron sacred geometric form meditation

#meditation #sacred geometry #healing
This is an amazing technique where using the sacred geometry of the star tetrahedron you will be able to reinform , re-energize and recharge you spiritual and matter based batteries! a Divine meditation to uplift and inspire. Have fun everyone.
How can we navigate our lives to ascend in our awareness? My name is Sarita and I am trained in ancient Shamanic techniques. This channel will help you to transcend the ordinary and realize the truth of who you are as quantum, vibrational being moving into 5D consciousness. I believe everyone has the potential to have extraordinary, wonderful and uplifting, heart aligned lives if we can understand that we are all part of source consciousness and are creating our realities in every now moment. We have the capacity to become entirely present and manifest from the quantum field of infinite potential through the zero point technology of our inner being, including and not limited to; our energy centres/chakras, the cells, atoms and quantum particles of our bodies, our nervous and endocrine systems and our pineal glands. This self actualization is accessed by us in many ways and principally through meditation. Therefore I teach meditation in an entirely new and creative way, collating information directly from the source field and expressing to you, often in a raw and pure format without any pre-design. I also share my human perspective as well as ancient information including ways to create ceremony for yourself in this modern world which give you practical tools to be able to transcend matter, manifest your dreams, heal and become heart centered.
My aim is to give you all as much information as I can for free on this channel so that you too can become the master of your own reality.
