Full Documentary: A Good Death? (2021) Jaymie Icke

In a new and original film from Ickonic Media, we hear the heart-breaking stories from people who lost loved ones to fatal doses of morphine and Midazolam. Each year, tens of thousands of elderly and terminally ill patients are quietly euthanised in NHS facilities. In hospitals, care homes and hospices, behind closed doors, their deaths are hastened in what appears to be a caring and humane way. But how has this practice of euthanasia – illegal in the UK and carrying a life prison sentence - become so widespread and acceptable? And why are people who are nowhere near the end of their lives being given killer ‘cocktails’ of drugs that are used in many US states for executions?





The liverpool care pathway, and the use or abuse of medazolan and morphine, as well as other techniques which seem to be coordinated. State sanctioned Eugenics now under covid cover.





Original [MIRRORED] From https://www.bitchute.com/video/F3MzEus8NMfp/





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ABOUT bump:





bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.





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