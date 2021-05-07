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DR. CARRIE MADEJ TELLS THE HEALTH RANGER THAT COVID VACCINES USE EXOTIC NANOTECH FOR TRACKING
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102 views • May 07, 2021
DR. CARRIE MADEJ TELLS THE HEALTH RANGER THAT COVID VACCINES USE EXOTIC NANOTECH FOR TRACKING
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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