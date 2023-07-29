Create New Account
DTR S6 Bonus: Rockets Don't Work in Space
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published Yesterday

For decades we've bought the Hollywood NASA definition of rockets working in space. The more we've had time to look at the physics, we've suddenly realized this was always a lie. In this episode, we examine this simple lie. Enjoy.

