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OOOPS "we didn't infect enough population" Donna Kinaire, Chief Executive Royal College of Nursing in Britain
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144 views • May 01, 2020
Bio on Donna Kinnaire at bottom of page!
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=68&v=kUBQYk3qA1QAdditional resources:
More of the same: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/05/jim-willie-the-corona-truth-the-govt-wont-tell-you-white-house-corona-video-reveals-truth-2511249.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2020/04/event-202-a-propaganda-exercise-video-2580008.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/04/breaking-news-busted-documents-exposing-the-covid-1984-plandemic-is-a-world-economic-forum-rothschilds-unciamockingbird-media-crown-us-corporation-de-facto-government-production-amountin-8842.html
Source for following:
https://www.rcn.org.uk/about-us/our-structure/rcn-executive-team
Donna Kinnair, Chief Executive and General Secretary
Dame Donna Kinnair, has been acting as Chief Executive and General Secretary since August 2018, and was permanently appointed in April 2019.
Donna joined the RCN as Head of Nursing in 2015, providing leadership to the Nursing departments. Donna was then promoted and joined the RCN Executive Team to Director of Nursing, Policy and Practice in 2016, where her key role is to work with UK-wide RCN staff to drive and implement the future RCN professional nursing, policy and practice strategy.
Prior to joining the RCN Donna held various roles, including Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust; Executive Director of Nursing, Southeast London Cluster Board; Director of Commissioning, London Borough of Southwark & Southwark PCT. She was the Strategic Commissioner for Lambeth, Southwark and Lewisham Health Authority’s Children’s Services.
Donna advised the PM’s Commission on the future of Nursing and Midwifery in 2010 and served as nurse/child health assessor to the Victoria Climbié Inquiry.
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=68&v=kUBQYk3qA1QAdditional resources:
More of the same: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/05/jim-willie-the-corona-truth-the-govt-wont-tell-you-white-house-corona-video-reveals-truth-2511249.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2020/04/event-202-a-propaganda-exercise-video-2580008.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/04/breaking-news-busted-documents-exposing-the-covid-1984-plandemic-is-a-world-economic-forum-rothschilds-unciamockingbird-media-crown-us-corporation-de-facto-government-production-amountin-8842.html
Source for following:
https://www.rcn.org.uk/about-us/our-structure/rcn-executive-team
Donna Kinnair, Chief Executive and General Secretary
Dame Donna Kinnair, has been acting as Chief Executive and General Secretary since August 2018, and was permanently appointed in April 2019.
Donna joined the RCN as Head of Nursing in 2015, providing leadership to the Nursing departments. Donna was then promoted and joined the RCN Executive Team to Director of Nursing, Policy and Practice in 2016, where her key role is to work with UK-wide RCN staff to drive and implement the future RCN professional nursing, policy and practice strategy.
Prior to joining the RCN Donna held various roles, including Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust; Executive Director of Nursing, Southeast London Cluster Board; Director of Commissioning, London Borough of Southwark & Southwark PCT. She was the Strategic Commissioner for Lambeth, Southwark and Lewisham Health Authority’s Children’s Services.
Donna advised the PM’s Commission on the future of Nursing and Midwifery in 2010 and served as nurse/child health assessor to the Victoria Climbié Inquiry.
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