The night over Erbil northern Iraq was lit up by explosions and fireballs, amid a massive attack by Iraqi Resistance Forces groups on US interests. Powerful video shows unusual fireballs raining down on Erbil on the night of March 23, from a series of intense shelling by rockets and drones. Resistance groups in Iraq are now intensifying operations, targeting US bases and the headquarters of US-backed groups. Citing Iraqi security sources, the US consulate was hit, as C-RAM air defense system was activated, trying its best to repel the incoming projectiles, but apparently to no avail. This caused a large explosion from a direct hit, and a plume of smoke rose from inside the US-occupied consulate. The Iraqi Resistance will remain vigilant and ready, anticipating any occupation, and at that point, they will resume operations with direct attacks.

The Iraqi Resistance group, Saraya Awliya al-Dam (SAD), has released footage of a drone attack on US forces in Erbil, and announced the activation of a new facility, having joined Operation True Promise 4. The video shows a stockpile of ammunition from the facility alongside images of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba. The group of the sons of Iraq, announced that they had targeted key US positions at Victoria Base and Erbil, raining down drones on them. The Iraqi Resistance confirmed that US and NATO forces had completed their withdrawal from Victoria Base via air cargo planes and ground vehicles to Jordan. Iraqi Resistance operations have escalated, along with the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war on Iran. This coincided with Trump's unilateral statement at a press conference that "Iran called to negotiate," something Tehran firmly denied.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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