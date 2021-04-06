THE TICKET TO UTOPIA/KATERINA'S #BOOKTOPIA

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"The ticket to Utopia is real Love that springs from within us.
When people feel theTruth, then all other realities will retreat in the face of the grandeur of Love..."
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Ελληνικές Εκδόσεις/Greek Publications
*Το ταξίδι της ζωής φέρνει ελπίδες/The Life Journey that carries Hopes-Greek Edition :https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1546615407/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i8
*Συμπαντικό Φως/Cosmic Light-Greek Edition:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1548026239/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i7
*Συμπαντικά Ειδύλλια/Cosmic Romances-Greek Edition:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/154678327X/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i4
*Εσώτερες Φωνές (Μηνύματα απο τον Φύλακα Άγγελο μου)/Inner Voices Within:Messages from my Guardian Angel-Greek Edition:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1978175310/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i6
*Η Πριγκίπισσα της Πορφύρας/The Princess of Porphyra (Volume 1) (Greek Edition):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1977555136/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i3
Αγγλικές Εκδόσεις/English Publications
Cosmic Light:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1456832794/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i2
The Angels Planet:Tales from Alcyone, Pleiades Constellation:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1546879102/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vamf_taft_p1_i1
Inner Voices Within:Messages from my Guardian Angel:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1545496102/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0