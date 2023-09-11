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Catherine Austin Fitts - Globalists Plan to Seize Assets Through Invisible Weapons Systems
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1183 views • September 11, 2023

Maria Zeee


Sep 1, 2023


Catherine Austin-Fitts joins Maria Zeee to expose the globalist tactics to seize your land and assets through invisible weapons systems as we recently saw through Maui, detailing the tactics they will use as they move towards their ultimate goal of the New World Order.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3dyq8w-catherine-austin-fitts-globalists-plan-to-seize-assets-through-invisible-we.html

Keywords
globalistsnwonew world orderelitesmauifinanceplantacticscatherine austin fittsmaria zeeeseize assetsinvisible weapons systemsseize land
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