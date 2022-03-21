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Master Bow Builder Series Part 1 - Preparing the Stave
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81 views • March 21, 2022
Sigma X Survival School.
Learn To Build Your Own Bow Click Here http://amzn.to/2B5Jfv4
This series of videos teaches you how to build a bow with a minimum amount of tools that will last you a lifetime. It is one of the classes in our master hunter program and this one of the most important skills an archer can attain.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_bJe4CYo-A
Learn To Build Your Own Bow Click Here http://amzn.to/2B5Jfv4
This series of videos teaches you how to build a bow with a minimum amount of tools that will last you a lifetime. It is one of the classes in our master hunter program and this one of the most important skills an archer can attain.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_bJe4CYo-A
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