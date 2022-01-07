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Ron's message to the State of Oregon oligarchy.
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20 views • January 07, 2022
This is directed to Professionals in the de facto oligarchy of Salem aka/State of Oregon, STATE OF OREGON that includes M.D., DDS, CPA. JD, Esq. Architect, Professor, Pastor /501 C3, RN, Therapists, the list goes on “licensed by the State of Oregon in the incorporated de facto out of Salem oligarchy.
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facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
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