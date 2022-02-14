© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live@5 with Steffen Rowe/Matt Omerta 2/14/22
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • February 15, 2022
Today on episode 204, a special Valentine's Day Report Steffen Rowe sheds Light on Jared Kushner "The Wizard of QanOZ" wedding agreement with Ivanka Trump and the real backdrop. Matt Omerta explains how all Country's War Rhetoric's are "all bark, wars can start but can't be maintained, no bite reality"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.