11/16/2022 -- Large M5.4 earthquake strikes TEXAS -- East Coast USA keep watch for new movement

Texas got hit as expected. They were warned for M5.0 level activity (M4.9).

After the USGS hid the earthquake in Canada yesterday (M4.5) along the edge of the craton.. I knew something was incoming...

Now this hits directly south on the craton edge.

Between Texas and Canada... Montana broke with a new M4.0+ earthquake which was downgraded beyond reasonable amounts down to M3.7 to hide it from the public.

Sure looks like most geophysics "professionals" are trying to hide something. Maybe there's a few honest ones left, but at this point I'm getting doubtful about that...





