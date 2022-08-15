[ Video ]

NEW INFO FROM THE PFIZER DOCUMENTS





Dr. Naomi Wolf; The study found that 100μg was absolutely toxic in rats, so toxic that they talked to the sponsor, Pfizer, and Pfizer told them to drop it





What nobody told the American people is 100μg is the dose in Moderna and 30μg is the dose for adults in Pfizer





They found that 50μg also caused distress and went into all the tissues of the body, notably the lymph, spleen, adrenals, ovaries and the liver





Pfizer did not find a safe amount of any kind but they rolled it out anyway





Chinese study shows second Pfizer dose enlarges the heart so much that it’s visible to the naked eye, damages the liver and causes cytokine storm





By the second Pfizer booster, the recipient will have received (120μg) MORE THAN THE LETHAL DOSE IN RATS





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1ekadj-vaccine-exposer-naomi-wolf-the-government-targeted-me.html)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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