Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 hours from East Palestine, Oh
543 views
channel image
Voices of Freedom
Published Yesterday |

TikTok is shadow banning a lot of these videos so I’m sharing this on my platform here birds are dropping dead in Lexington Kentucky  there dropping out of the sky dead

Keywords
train derailmentenvironmental disasternorfolk southern

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket