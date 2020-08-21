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Veteran Warns Those in Charge, Watch for What's Coming!
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49 views • August 21, 2020
This veteran's speech is a wake-up call to the middle class that the gov't is intentionally destroying. Those that do independent research know that the COVID hoax has been exposed but the regulations keep coming. We've reached Herd Immunity. Cases up, deaths down.
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