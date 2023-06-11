Revelation 17-18 on day 5 the Lord tells us how bad World War III and space weather will be.

Rev. 17-18 on day 5 of contending for the faith, the Lord tells us exactly how bad World War III and space weather will be for those who refuse to repent! We are in the last days, end times, or 43 years of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men with his mega sword; the preaching, bibles, religions, and every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4. Christ, the perfect preacher, is back in these last days Heb. 1:2 wielding the Sword of the Spirit and restoring the hidden manna from heaven Rev. 5:1ff; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15 which identifies Satan as, the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12; Rev. 6:4. There will only be two who ever rule over this world. Satan, the prince of the power of the air, rules over this world with the preaching, bibles, and religions of men. While pretending to be God, Satan has convinced us that our moral standards are as good, if not better than God's. There is great suffering under the rule of Satan, the man of sin, because he the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4; Rom. 5:12, has stolen peace from this world by convincing us that there can be peace on earth without Christ when it is not in man to guide our paths Jer. 10:23! The Lord has warned us that we would have to patiently suffer under Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men until the first and now the second coming of the Lord Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11. One day to the Lord is to men as 1,000 years of Christ's reign over this world divided into two ages by the reign of Satan 2 Pet. 3:8. The Last days or end times are the last 43 years that Satan rules over this world before the second coming of Lord Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Isa. 55:8ff; Isa. 64:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3:4. The promised second coming of Christ 2 Pet. 3:4 is about the restoration of Christianity, and the wisdom from above in these last days or end times of having to patiently endure the suffering from the preaching, bibles, and religions of men, the wisdom from below which is antichrist, earthy, physical, demon-like James 3:15; 5:7-11; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Rev. 6:4; Isa. 64:4. etc. Now those with ears to hear can fight the good fight of faith against against every wind of the doctrine of men until our lives end or the 43 years end with the great and terrible day of the Lord and with satan once again being cast off this earth John 12:31; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; John 8:32; Isa. 55:8ff; Isa. 64:4. 64:4. The New Testament foreshadows our great fight of faith as we read the Sword of the Spirit through the New Testament and observe 43 years of spiritual war or the last days or end times of the wisdom from below in the first century before the first coming of the Lord which was the completion of the Bible once and for all time in 70 AD Judas 3. We are in World War III right now as the Bible is being restored by the only one qualified to restore it Rev. 5:1ff. If you have ears to hear, you can get your hands on a copy of the Sword of the Spirit the Lord's restoration project of the wisdom from above. Epub for $10 @ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan 806-416-0747 https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/ https://thewatchman.substack.com/ June 2, 2023, the 2nd day of the end times before the second age of Christianity Revelation 4-12 https://rumble.com/embed/v2q57u2/?pub=1x3n1



