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Biological Women: IMAGINING to be Men
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702 views • May 26, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Genesis 1:27
And I remind you of the angels who did not stay within the limits of authority God gave them but left the place where they belonged. God has kept them securely chained in prisons of darkness, waiting for the great day of judgment.
Jude 1:6
casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;
2 Corinthians 10:5
“Abba, Father,” he cried out, “everything is possible for you. Please take this cup of suffering away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine.”
Mark 14:36
For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, And stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the LORD , He hath also rejected thee from being king.
1 Samuel 15:23
There is no peace, saith the LORD , unto the wicked.
Isaiah 48:22
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Genesis 1:27
And I remind you of the angels who did not stay within the limits of authority God gave them but left the place where they belonged. God has kept them securely chained in prisons of darkness, waiting for the great day of judgment.
Jude 1:6
casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;
2 Corinthians 10:5
“Abba, Father,” he cried out, “everything is possible for you. Please take this cup of suffering away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine.”
Mark 14:36
For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, And stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the LORD , He hath also rejected thee from being king.
1 Samuel 15:23
There is no peace, saith the LORD , unto the wicked.
Isaiah 48:22
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